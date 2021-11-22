Update: Kirk Wright is out of the hospital

Journalist Kirk Wright is out of the hospital and has expressed his thanks to the public in a video released yesterday on social media.

However, he has rubbished some claims about his conditions while he was at the hospital.

He said, “people say all sorts of things like I was in ICU and I was in theatre. But what was said on social media is simply not true.”

He said he drove himself to the hospital and came out yesterday and is ready to go back to work.

Nevertheless, he did not deny being stabbed by his partner.