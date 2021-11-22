Former Reggae Boyz Physician Pee Wee is Dead

Former Reggae Boyz team physician Dr. Carlton “Pee Wee” Fraser has died at age 74.

He was also the former physician for renowned reggae artiste Bob Marley, as well as the Twelve Tribes of Israel where he was also a member.

But even though he had served as the physician for the Reggae Boys for a long time, in 2013 he was sacked by the JFF after FIFA found out that Fraser gave former Reggae Boy Jermaine Hue a banned substance. He was also banned by FIFA for four years.

It is understood that Fraser was the first Rastafarian medical doctor in the county.