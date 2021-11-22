Granduncle Kills his 16 year old Grandniece

Sorika Picart, a student of Convent Mercy Alpha has been reportedly killed by her granduncle.

Her granduncle has been identified as 46-year-old Glenford Henry.

It has been reported that at 6 pm yesterday, they were at home where they had a dispute which escalated and Glenford shot his grandniece.

She was taken from their home on Lincoln Road, St. Andrew and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was 16 years old when she died.

Glenford is also on the run for shooting at the police as they intercepted him while they were responding to the incident.

But the police were not the only person involved in that altercation as Glenford’s bullets hit several vehicles along with a woman.

The police have asked him to turn himself into the East Kingston Police station.