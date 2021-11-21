Jamaica College deny giving Millions to Ruel Reid

Jamaica College has issued a press release denouncing an article done by the Gleaner published today.

Michael Bernard, chairman of the Jamaica College board said the statement in gleaner about the resignation of Ruel Reid is “grossly incorrect, untrue and misleading in every material respect.”

The gleaner had stated, “the pact which takes into account housing and an annual JC foundation payment of $2.5 million, will see Reid walking away with a payout in the region of $100 million, with the remaining seven years of his contract brought out to take him to retirement age at 65.”

Jamaica College has denied these allegations saying this is not true.

Mr. Bernard said, “what is true is that Mr. Reid has resigned and Jamaica College is moving on.”

This resolution now clears the way for the acting principal Mr. Wayne Robinson to be appointed as full-time principal at Jamaica College after spending five years as the interim principal.

Mr. Robinson has been praised for “increasing the percentage of boys passing at least five subjects including Maths and English from 58% to 85%.”

In the same light, the chairman has clarified that Wayne Robison would always be the choice for the principal as he was deemed as the person for the job.