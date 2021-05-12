Update- Fire on Water Street, Allman Town

Following an update to the developing story of a fire that was allegedly started by a child in Allman Town yesterday, Mckoy’s News contacted the York Park Fire Station to provide more details to this story.

Senior Deputy Superintendent from the York Park Fire Station Valerie Dixon, confirmed that the fire left nine(9) adults and two(2) children homeless with an estimated cost of 20 million dollars in damages. Dixon also said that she is unable to confirm the allegations made regarding how the fire started, as the cause is still undetermined.

The fire occurred yesterday on Water Street in Allman Town and was said to have started when one of the child living in the apartment allegedly lit an item in the house. Scores of residents rushed to the burning building with buckets of water in an attempt to put out the blaze, minutes before units from the York Park Fire Station arrived on the scene. No lives were lost.

Natasha Williams- News Reporter