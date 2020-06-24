Unruly Popcaan Gets A Spanking From Mom Miss Rhona

They say the Preacher’s kids are often the most troublesome, just look at dancehall artiste Popcaan. Raised by his Pastor mother Miss Rhona, he was more than likely taught good family values, decent morals, and respect, yet he revels in his ‘unruliness’ with no apology.

The deejay has adopted the tagline ‘trrrouble’, the title ‘Unruly Boss’, and also a perpetual bad boy role. While it’s surprising to see how impolitely he speaks to his mother, it’s also quite hilarious. So much so that fans of the deejay have encouraged his bad behavior, which has led to many video-uploads of their funny squabbles.

The latest is a home video on Instagram of the 31-year-old fixing for a spanking, as he offensively demands his mother to stop talking.

“Mi say stop di noise in a di place Miss Rhona, ah wah do yuh? You tink a Hope Bay meeting dis woman?” he said.

The camera is then shifted to his mother briskly making her way around the kitchen table saying, “Bu’ yuh nuh easy” as she heads in his direction. Her unruly son sniggers and seemingly got on his feet to bolt. The recording is abruptly cut, leaving audiences to assume the obvious.

Popcaan captioned the clip, “to be continued,” stirring laughs with his followers yet again. “you better run” said one tickled fan, then another added “bbc !!!!!!!!! Wul him miss rona,” evidently being entertained by the deejay and his mother.

This latest saga with his mom joins a long list of other funny ones on Poppy’s social media. Just last week he posted another clip of himself rudely wining on stage at the Red Bull Culture Clash with a meme saying, “When you live with miss rhona And wake up 10:00 A.m. on a Sunday,” then captioned the post, “come here miss rhona jesus ova ya ,” and one fan sighing a familiar sentiment, “Preachers kid .”

Don’t let the Family deejay fool you, however, his mother’s religious teachings are cemented in his core. While he may not proclaim to be a Christian, he is certainly godly. Fire up any of his previously released music from his albums over the years; there is a good majority of songs that you’ll hear Poppy singing his praises to Jah.

