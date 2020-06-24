Bounty Killer Blasts Lotto Scammers, Wannabe Dons

The Warlord, Bounty Killer did not mince words recently, as he lashed out at Jamaican lotto scammers, for their obsession with money, bling, and status.

Their tendency to show off their ill-gotten gains on others, he said, was also an indication of their muddled thinking and a reflection of their moral bankruptcy.

“Di yute dem nowadays dem naw tink di right way. Jamaican yute dem, a short-cut dem a deal wid. Nuh man nuh waa work. Nowadays a man tink seh a nine-to-five a eediat ting… every man a talk bout banga phone and scamming and ray-ray,” he stated in an Instagram video a few days ago.

The Grunggdzilla said scammers’ penchant for the bling lifestyle and quick money, was not only leading them astray, but said their hype lifestyle is always short-lived.

“Show mi one a di scamma dem weh deh yah fi 10 year and happy. Weh di blood__t him deh?” he asked in a loud voice.

“Dem p__y hole deh, a short term dem get. Eat a food an laugh and talk and hol a hype and two day yuh nuh si dem. Weh di scamma weh deh yah from 10 year, weh him deh? Weh him business deh? A which house him have up a Norbrook and Cherry Gardens, an si dung pon him verandah an nobaddy naw look fi him? Weh him deh? A dat dem naa tink bout,” he added.

The 47-year-old, whose given name is Rodney Pryce, also came out strongly against men who were trying to assume the role of ‘dons’ in some communities in Kingston, which as far as he is concerned is a fruitless effort.

“A man fi know, nuh don nuh inna di country again enuh. Di last don weh did deh yah name Dudus, alright? An dem transfer him. Don business shut off, OK?” he stated.

“Di last don weh me see inna Jamaica, a waa female name blood__t Corona… she mek nobaddy nuh waa come a road. Who seh dem bad and have whole heap a gun and money. P__y guh kill Corona. Guh s__k yuh mumma, yuh nuh bad. Nobaddy nuh bad, caw everybaddy a run from Corona,” he quipped, as his colleagues in the background erupted in laughter.

Dancehall fans who viewed the video expressed support for the Coppershot artiste’s remarks.

“Sanctions for their actions Killer… Real talk you are making… Some of the same youth who don’t want to work 9-5 is the same ones who want to beg or rob a man who’s working 9-5,” one fan said.

“Same ting for gunman. Dem nuh realize seh gunman nuh dead from old age or sickness. All years afta Dem put it down a gun kill dem. Somebody coming back for yo ass. Jus as u get comfortable boom! But everybody tink dem can change the curve,” said another fan.

Another fan, was so impressed with Bounty’s level of reasoning, that he declared that the artiste ought to be a lecturer at the tertiary level. “General, u need fi start do some kinda speech at the universities in Jamaica cause a nuff tings u teach,” he noted.

Bounty Killer’s stance on scamming, is a far cry from that of a few of his dancehall colleagues who have in the past, penned and recorded songs glorifying the activity.

Vybz Kartel and Gaza Slim came under national and international scrutiny after their ode to scammers in the song Reparations several years ago, which marketed scamming as restitution for slavery and colonialism. The song was banned from the airwaves.

Former Minister of National Security Peter Bunting, had even played the song at a Diaspora conference during his presentation on the glorification of illegal lotto scamming, to demonstrate how deep-rooted and glorified the activity had become.

In 2015, the now-retired Lady Saw heaped condemnation on her own head after she released the song titled Scamma in which she claimed she wanted a scammer man from Montego Bay. The controversial song was sidelined by radio stations who regarded it as ‘too controversial; for public consumption.

In recent times, upcoming artiste Intence has come under scrutiny for his song Go Hard in which he hails his scammer friends and claimed that: “If mi bruk a morning mi banga, mi pick up, dial, one a mi client (person being scammed)”. Intence has since denied that he is actually involved in scamming.

Breakout star Skillibeng has also denied claims that his hit single Brik Pan Brik promoted the scamming lifestyle. “The term ‘brik pan brik’ represents stacks of money, so I don’t want anyone to get this twisted. I have a wide variety of music and I personally don’t promote scamming, only artistry in my music.’ Skillibeng told THE STAR last year.

