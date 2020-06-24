Emily Ratajkowski enjoys her ‘day 1 as a blondie’ in bikini

Emily Ratajkowski may have a new look, but she’s not giving up her signature style.

The model, 29, shocked fans on Tuesday when she revealed that she dyed her signature brown hair blond.

“I’ve never colored my hair or changed the length significantly in my entire life!,” Ratajkowski said in a statement. “I just celebrated my birthday and am so happy to be coming out of quarantine with a fresh new look. Beauty is meant to be fun and expressive and this is definitely, hands down, the most fun I’ve ever had with my look before.”

Ratajkowski enjoyed her “day 1 as a blondie” wearing nothing but Keds sneakers ($45) and a black bikini from her Inamorata line ($75 for top$75 for bottom).

It seems that blondes do have more fun.
Source: Page Six
