D’Angel Says She Scored 100,000 Subscribers On OnlyFans

D’Angel’s OnlyFans page has reached 100,000 subscribers, according to a post made by the ‘Lady of Dancehall’ on her official page on the platform.

The page shows that she has made a total of 12 posts so far since she joined on July 19, which has been ‘liked’, by on average, 25 people. The images, videos, and other critical information, however, are restricted from being viewed by non-subscribers. The only two images that can be seen publicly are her profile and background photo, which shows her pelvic area in barely-there white lingerie.

“Thank you, everyone, we’ve reached 100k subscribers. Lots more fun and excitement coming up,” D’Angel noted on the image which was posted today.

Her subscription rates stand at US$9.99 per month with a three-month subscription going for $26.77, the six-month package at US$53.95, and a year-long package for $107.89.

If the post purporting the amassing of 100,000 subscribers is to be believed, then the former spouse of dancehall veteran Beenie Man may have garnered a significant amount of cash in just four days.

The captions for D’Angel’s the images have been very salacious, with phrases such as “Taking you on a love tour you won’t forget,” “I like it from the back,” “This body was made for you to see” and “Some of the first life forms were angels, that’s why when mi legs dem open up yuh see life”.

A few days ago, D’Angel told The Star tabloid that, despite OnlyFans having a reputation of being frequented by mainly porn stars, she would not be engaging in x-rated antics on her page, but indicated that her content would be largely sensual.

While her announcement has been met with glee by her fans, some dancehall fans, have poured scorn on the Stress Free artiste, contending that she should not deny being a porn star, as people only flocked to OnlyFans to view nudity and explicit sexual content.

“Anyone who join OnlyFans is basically MAKING THEIR OWN PORN… but it doesn’t actually makes u a star it just makes u a model,” nickreal_gaza declared, while marcyswab noted, “It’s called private ho. No shame in the game. It’s being around since creation, only got more sophisticated.”

In February 2019, the New York Times published an article titled “How OnlyFans Changed Sex Work Forever”, which dubbed the platform the “paywall of porn” which had “put X-rated entertainment in the hands of its entertainers”.

The New York Times described OnlyFans as a place where subscribers, ‘mostly male; straight, gay and beyond, pay models and social media influencers a fee to view a feed of imagery too racy for Instagram’. It said subscription gives fans access, and they are able to direct message and “tip” to get pictures or videos created on-demand, according to their sexual tastes.

Over on Facebook, Shamie Gayle rebuked those who sought to shame the Spanish Town native.

“Even if she is a porn star, that is nobody’s business… me wish me did have da body dey… me wouldn’t bruk again. Angel you don’t have to justify anything to anyone….Do you…people haffi talk… that’s what makes this world so interesting,” she said.

There were also those fans who contended that D’Angel registered on the site out of desperation for money.

One fan said, “Well she got to do something u know that music money stop coming in. And that child support ain’t enough for her and har son,” kyng_javii_ent said, while sugiskrazy_sexy_kool added: “If she’s doing that, she needs money. Let her do her.”

“Ishawna made one the other day and now D’Angel. Times are really getting hard for true. These artist have to find ways to earn an income since they are not performing live anymore” the user said.

Some readers also took the time out to explain that the site was not only for porn stars, and that other influencers such as musicians and fitness trainers were also users.

“Only fans wasn’t even made for that tho. Not everyone on there be having sex or showing nudes. I see nothing wrong with if she on there. I see so many other celebrities that are on there doing stupid things to make an income,” Ifanz Campbelll said.

Alize Smith had one word of caution for D’Angel in her endeavors: “One thing me know; I don’t think she fool enough to send no pusc pics to nobody unless your phone can’t screenshot when viewing the content… Cause the moment she send one, the whole a we on FB, insta, WhatsApp a get it,” she said.

