‘Dirty’ Govana Shows Off “Exclusive” Looks On The ‘Gram

Dancehall artiste Govana, the ‘gyal dem nutty buddy’ is hotting up the gram!

Govi Govi is looking sleek and well put together before an apparent Uptown visit. The 4th Genna artiste posted several snaps on his Instagram, looking like a completely different person compared to his usual rugged style.

Wearing a pinstriped blazer and matching pants with a black turtle neck inside shirt accentuated by gold jewelry, the artiste was fresh from head to toe. In a second photo, a Rolex and Gucci belt completes the outfit as he pretends to look away from the camera.

The photos were captioned with the lyrics of his 2018 ‘gyallist’ anthem Hot Topic: “Uptown gyal dem love badman.”

Fans are loving the new look though, with 29k likes to the photos and almost 600 comments, many of them being his fellow celebrities like Tarrus Riley who commented “bringle style” with bomb emojis and Jada Kingdom who commented “exclusive”.

The ladies of course were sweating in the comments as if Jamaica wasn’t hot enough! Many commented with the fire emojis, heart eyes, hearts and some even gave the Up Front singer crowns. One fan left a heartfelt message “ I can say your [sic] the most pleasant person I’ve ever met it was such a joy assisting you and your friends on Saturday 3droptopswagshopclarks #pinkhairbar.”

The 30-year-old father of two celebrated his birthday last month.

Meanwhile, IG is not the only thing Govana is hotting up!

He’s racking up the views with his latest songs. Hamants Convo recorded 9.4m views while Convo Part 2 released a month ago has 4.7 million views. His album Humans and Monsters Are Not The Same released in January was the second bestselling album after its release.