Cedella Marley To Release Book Inspired By Her Father’s ‘Redemption Song’

Cedella Marley, Bob Marley’s daughter, has announced the upcoming release of a new book in honour of her father and his classic Redemption Song.

The book titled “Redemption: Reflections on Creating a Better World”, was revealed on Father’s Day, and marks the 40th anniversary of the namesake song as well as Bob Marley’s 75th birth anniversary.

Cedella, in an Instagram post, reminisced about her father, who was a powerful voice during the years of apartheid in South Africa and political turmoil in Jamaica as well as persecution of Rastafarians.

“One of the biggest lessons Daddy taught me is that even in the most difficult circumstances, change is possible. These last few months, I have found myself turning to his wisdom more than ever. Nearly 40 years later, after its release, the message of “Redemption Song,” still rings true today,” she said.

No doubt, Cedella is referring to the resurgence of social commentary from Bob, as fans rely on his messages of hope while under oppression and fighting against injustice. During the COVID-19 pandemic, riots and protests spread across the world against police whose brutality against people of African descent, driven by racism, struck a nerve in the younger generation. There’s been collective action against individuals as well as institutions and even brands that were built on racist practices and exclusivity against people of African descent in the United States in particular.

The year 2020 saw an uptick in sales and streams of Bob Marley’s music on many digital platforms as persons leaned into the messages and musical teachings of the legendary singer.

Redemption Song, first released in October 1980, is regarded as one of Bob Marley’s masterpieces and incorporates the great Pan-Africanist orator Marcus Garvey’s messages of emancipation from slavery and breaking free from mental shackles. The lyrics spoke directly to the systems of racism that even some victims embodied. Bob Marley used Garvey’s words “emancipate yourself from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our minds”, which were quoted from one of his great speeches.

There are rare times that one can picture a metaphor for this quote, but certainly, it can be agreed that systems and businesses being exposed and “falling” due to racism, shows some are breaking the mental shackles. Marley’s music is filled with inspiration from his personal beliefs and experiences as a mixed child growing up in Jamaica as well as the teachings of Garveyism, a line of thought that seeks to socially and financially empower descendants of Africans.

The song appeared on the Bob Marley and the Wailers’ 12th studio album, called Uprising. Marley’s estate released a new official animated video for the classic song in February 2020 to commemorate its 40th anniversary.

Cedella, 52, is the mother of Skip Marley. Her new book will be available in bookstores and on Amazon on September 15, 2020.

