New Dad Usain Bolt Gets Touching Tribute From Kasi Bennett On Father’s Day

Jamaican star sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and his long-time beau Kasi Bennett welcomed the birth of their baby girl over a month ago on Sunday, May 17th. Interestingly, the news hit many fans via a congratulatory Tweet from Jamaican Prime Minister, the Honorable Andrew Holness.

The couple has remained pretty tight-lipped since the birth of their little princess, perhaps partly from post-baby exhaustion, we know how that is. However, Kasi didn’t miss the opportunity to wish her man a very happy first Father’s Day last Sunday.

You might have missed it but Kasi took to her temporarily held Instagram Stories to celebrate Usain through a series of pictures showing the two living their best life and others that chronicled their prenatal journey with some added juicy details.

In one photo, Usain poses aboard a yacht at sea in full-white relaxed sailing attire, where his partner writes, “Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing man. Our little girl is blessed to call you Daddy … we love you more than a single day could convey.”

What is now known as the ‘trip of conceivement’ came through a repost of an older photo on Usain’s Instagram page, added exactly 44 weeks ago in Ibiza, Spain.

The couple is shot looking cozy while chilling aboard a yacht again and Kasi labeled this one, “The trip that gave us our biggest blessing.”

A short video clip followed showing their ultrasound check-up, tagged, “Now a party of three.”

Another photo with the parents-to-be at the time, wearing masks and Kasi in hospital gown, tagged, “On this day you took on your greatest role and I’ve been constantly in awe how you’ve thrived as a father, nurturing and showering her with love,” then eventually a clip of herself in labor rubbing noses with her beau.

To complete the Father’s Day gallery of the track-star and his baby mama was a video at their previously held baby shower celebrating among family and friends.

While the fully-loaded display gave us more specifics than we could manage in one sitting, it was lacking some much-needed deets like, what’s baby girl’s name? and of courses a ‘father and daughter’ photo-op would have been just perfect.

