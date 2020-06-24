Leno Banton’s “Street Slam” What happens when a young talent is given the opportunity to soak up the potent and untouched musical roots from Dancehall and even Hip Hop sounds ranging from the eighties to now creatively.

To answer that question you would get an incredibly unique and versatile star in the making whose name happens to be Leno Banton. Leno Banton’s sound is refreshingly new but still extremely familiar in his delivery musically and after listening to his new single “Street Slam” produced by Malakhii Records, I must say there’s a rush of excitement coming through sonically and visually after watching his video on his VEVO. “Street Slam” instantly puts you in an authentic dancehall setting, where there’s celebration of the sound system, selectors shouting, MC’s spitting dub sounds, men skanking and scantily clad women whining on a really high dancehall frequency.

This single “Street Slam” will inevitably be a hit and party banger.