Max Romeo and Family Delivers on “Flatten the Curve” Track

It’s a family affair for Roots and Reggae recording artiste Max Romeo on his brand new single titled “Flatten The Curve.” Produced by the singer’s own label Charmax Music, the track also features his children Azizzi Romeo, Xana Romeo and Lil Rolee. Released on June 5, 2020, the track speaks to the ongoing pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus.

“It’s about us coming together to put an end to this pandemic so that the world can return to a sense of normalcy,” Max Romeo explained. Putting an optimistic spin on an unpredictable situation, the track was conceptualized after the pandemic affected their upcoming ventures.

“It started when we lost most of our work in Europe this year due to the pandemic; our tour was cancelled but we understand that it’s best for everyone’s safety and health. We wanted to give our fans something in the meantime and to use whatever influence we have to encourage people who are listening to do the right thing,” Max Romeo expressed.

With over 55 years in the industry, Max Romeo has an extensive catalogue of music featuring over 30 individual and compilation albums. His most recent project was the June 2019 album “Words From The Brave” which was produced by French label Baco Records and has been doing well on the international Roots Reggae scene. Now, with his children making their own strides in the music industry, they have played integral roles in not only adding their voices to the music but having a hand in the production as well.

“The instrumental was created by Azizzi and Lil Rolee. We do all of our producing and mixing work, it makes everything so much more cohesive,” Romeo elaborated.

Currently a household label, Charmax Music is family-oriented, as the only artistes currently signed are those featured on “Flatten The Curve”; while they have worked with other artistes in the past, the label’s current focus is on the plethora of forthcoming projects being worked on by the family. Azizzi’s debut EP “Reggae Royalty” will be released digitally on June 26. In addition, expect a mixtape from Xana, an EP from Lil Rolee and a joint Reggae album from Xana, Azizzi and Max in the coming months.

Distributed by Zojak World Wide, “Flatten The Curve” is available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms such as Deezer, Apple Music and Amazon.