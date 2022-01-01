Unidentified Man Shot and Killed after Shootout with Police in Kingston

Spot Valley Gunshot Victim Dies at Hospital

A man was shot and killed during a confrontation with the police on Lagos drive, Payne Land, Kingston 11 on Saturday, January 1.

The identity of the man has not yet been confirmed.

One firearm, and a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges was seized.

The police have not disclosed further information regarding the incident, but have stated that it was referred to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com