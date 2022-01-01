Unidentified Man Shot and Killed after Shootout with Police in Kingston

A man was shot and killed during a confrontation with the police on Lagos drive, Payne Land, Kingston 11 on Saturday, January 1.

The identity of the man has not yet been confirmed.

One firearm, and a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges was seized.

The police have not disclosed further information regarding the incident, but have stated that it was referred to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).