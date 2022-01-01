Jahshii Arrested & Charged for breaching DRMA

Dancehall Artiste Jahshii welcomed the new year in the custody of the Police. This after breaching the disaster risk management act, win relation to  the staging of an illegal event held in St. Elisabeth on New Years Eve.

The allegations stem from a violation of the DRMA in Santa Cruz’s Leeds District.

Bail was granted to Jahshii.

On the 14th of February 2022, he is scheduled to appear in court.

In addition, the entertainer is being probed in connection with an illegal party in Clarendon, where he allegedly ran when the Police came.

Thirty-two persons were detained as a result of the Clarendon party.

