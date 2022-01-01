Two Men Shot and Killed in Westmoreland on New Year’s Day

Two men were murdered by gunmen in Cornwall Mountain, Westmoreland on New Year’s Day.

The deceased has been identified as  Tajay Stewart, 22, and Damar Martin, 29, both of Cornwall Mountain in the parish.

According to reports, the men were leaving a premises in the community about 2:00 a.m., when they were ambushed and shot by an unknown assailant/s, who then fled the scene.

Residents summoned the authorities, who arrived to find the bullet-riddled bodies of both men on the scene.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

