Man Allegedly Commits Suicide in Manchester

Manchester Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an architect who is suspected of committing suicide in Fairbanks community on Friday, December 31.

Kevin Campbell, 47, was discovered dead on Friday about 1:45 p.m.

The body was discovered by his wife in their children’s room.

On Tuesday, Campbell’s wife reportedly requested the assistance of the police to remove items from the house.

She discovered the body on Friday when she returned to the house and alerted the cops.