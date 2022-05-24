Unidentified Man Killed In Kingston 20

Detectives assigned to the Half Way Tree Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB)

are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a man who was shot dead by

unknown assailant/s on Tarrant Drive, Kingston 10 on Saturday, May 21.

The body appears to be in its early-thirties, sports a dreadlock hairstyle and was clad in a black t-

shirt and blue jeans.

Reports are that about 9:30 p.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the police. The

injured man was seen lying on the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was assisted to hospital

where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are asking anyone who may be able to assist with identifying the body or provide

information on the murder to contact the Half Way Tree CIB at 876-926-8185, police 119

emergency number or the nearest police station.

