St Ann’s Most Wanted Killed During Gunfight

One of St Ann’s most wanted men is among two who were killed during a

confrontation with members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force in St Ann, today.

Reports are that shortly before 4pm Saturday (May 21, 2022), an intelligence-driven operation led

by members of the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) led the

authorities to a section of North-South Highway, where they accosted a white Toyota Crown

motorcar.

Upon the approach of the police, the men aboard the car immediately began firing at the lawmen

and a gunfight ensued.

Head of the Constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie

Lindsay, “In the end, we understand that two of the men were shot and injured. A police officer

was also injured. The injured persons were taken to the hospital in St Ann

where the two men died while undergoing treatment.”

SSP Lindsay says a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized. She says an update on

the injured policeman will be provided later.

One of the shooters has been identified as 42-year-old Manton Brown, o/c ‘Banton’. Brown was

Wanted in multiple cases of murder and shooting. These include the April 2017 double murder of

Alaska Castello and Adrian Thompson in Gregory Park, St Catherine; as well as the murder of

Clifford Gallimore o/c ‘Chucky’ or ‘King Cover’ in Browns Town, St Ann in September 2020;

and the murder of Leabert Piper in Browns Town, St Ann in February 2021.

Manton Brown was featured in the Constabulary’s ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ social media campaign

on multiple occasions.

