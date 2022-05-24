St Ann’s Most Wanted Killed During Gunfight
One of St Ann’s most wanted men is among two who were killed during a
confrontation with members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force in St Ann, today.
Reports are that shortly before 4pm Saturday (May 21, 2022), an intelligence-driven operation led
by members of the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) led the
authorities to a section of North-South Highway, where they accosted a white Toyota Crown
motorcar.
Upon the approach of the police, the men aboard the car immediately began firing at the lawmen
and a gunfight ensued.
Head of the Constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie
Lindsay, “In the end, we understand that two of the men were shot and injured. A police officer
was also injured. The injured persons were taken to the hospital in St Ann
where the two men died while undergoing treatment.”
SSP Lindsay says a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized. She says an update on
the injured policeman will be provided later.
One of the shooters has been identified as 42-year-old Manton Brown, o/c ‘Banton’. Brown was
Wanted in multiple cases of murder and shooting. These include the April 2017 double murder of
Alaska Castello and Adrian Thompson in Gregory Park, St Catherine; as well as the murder of
Clifford Gallimore o/c ‘Chucky’ or ‘King Cover’ in Browns Town, St Ann in September 2020;
and the murder of Leabert Piper in Browns Town, St Ann in February 2021.
Manton Brown was featured in the Constabulary’s ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ social media campaign
on multiple occasions.