Three Men Charged With Murder In Westmoreland

Detectives assigned to the Westmoreland Division charged three men with the

Murder of 29-year- old Jarren Murphy, labourer of Sea Star Lane, West End, Negril in the parish.

They are

– 19 –year-old James Crooks otherwise called ‘Nine-nine’, Painter of West End,

– 22-year-old Kimarley Williams, unemployed of Love Lane in Negril, and

– 19-year-old Eaton Slater, unemployed of Love Lane, Negril, all in Westmoreland.

Reports are that on Monday, March 14, about 11:00 p.m., residents heard explosions and

summoned the police. On the arrival of the police Murphy was seen with several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Investigations led to the arrest of the three. On Friday, May 20 they were pointed out by witnesses

during an Identification parade as the men involved in the killing of Jarren Murphy.

There court date is being finalised.

