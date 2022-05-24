Welder Charged With Breaking And Firearm Offences
One man was charged in connection with a burglary and robbery which occurred in
Hodges, St. Elizabeth on Wednesday, May 11.
Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm, Burglary and Robbery with Aggravation is 55-year-old
Conroy Rodney otherwise called ‘Welder’, of Zinna Way, Black River in St. Elizabeth.
Reports are that about 12:50 a.m., Rodney and another man gained entrance to the premises. They then
held the occupant at gunpoint and robbed him of several appliances and cash before escaping.
Rodney was later arrested and placed on an Identification Parade on Thursday, May 19, where he was
pointed out.
His court date is being finalised.