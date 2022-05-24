Welder Charged With Breaking And Firearm Offences

Welder Charged
Welder Charged

One man was charged in connection with a burglary and robbery which occurred in
Hodges, St. Elizabeth on Wednesday, May 11.

Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm, Burglary and Robbery with Aggravation is 55-year-old
Conroy Rodney otherwise called ‘Welder’, of Zinna Way, Black River in St. Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 12:50 a.m., Rodney and another man gained entrance to the premises. They then
held the occupant at gunpoint and robbed him of several appliances and cash before escaping.

Rodney was later arrested and placed on an Identification Parade on Thursday, May 19, where he was
pointed out.

His court date is being finalised.

 

Concrete Stain – Affi Mek It Out (Audio Visual)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com