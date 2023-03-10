Unidentified Male Murdered in Clarendon

An unidentified man was shot and killed by unknown assailants along Anthurium Avenue in Longville Park, Clarendon on Wednesday, March 8.
Reports from the Longville Park police are that about 8:30pm, a team of police were on patrol in the community where they came upon a group of persons, who signalled them to stop.
The police complied, and was directed to the location where the unidentified male was seen lying along the roadway with gunshot wounds to his head.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.