Update: Dancehall Entertainer ‘Unknown Gringo’ Murdered in Rock, Trelawny

Popular dancehall entertainer ‘ Unknown Gringo’ was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Rock District, Trelawny, on Friday, March 10.
The entertainer whose given name Frantz Morris, of Retreat Heights in Falmouth, Trelawny, was shot to death while sitting inside his motor vehicle.
Reports by the Falmouth police are that about 13:30am,on Friday, Morris, 39, was sitting in a Toyota Crown motor car in Rock District, when he was ambushed by armed men who shot him to death.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Morris was seen in a slumped position in the vehicle, with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
He was pronounced dead at hospital and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.