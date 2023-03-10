Man Shot and Killed in Bickersteth, St James

The Cambridge police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Bickersteth, St James, on Friday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Ezekiel Barrett, otherwise called ‘Barka ‘ of Richmond Hill community.
Reports by the police are that about 7:30pm, Barrett was walking in Bickersteth square, when he was ambushed by a man armed with a handgun, who opened fire killing him on the spot.
The police were summoned and upon arrival Barrett was seen lying along the roadway in a pool of blood.
The scene was processed and Barnett’s body was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.