Unidentified Male Killed in Fatal Accident, in St Catherine

Traffic officers attached to the Spanish Town police department are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified man, who died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident, along the Spanish Town Bypass in St Catherine, on Wednesday, April 7.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 1:25 am, the driver of a blue Toyota Hilux truck was driving along the roadway, when it is alleged that the unidentified male walked across the path of the vehicle and was hit.

The unidentified male sustained head and body injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.