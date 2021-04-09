Unidentified Male Killed in Fatal Accident, in St Catherine

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Traffic officers attached to the Spanish Town police department are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified man, who died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident, along the Spanish Town Bypass in St Catherine, on Wednesday, April 7.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 1:25 am, the driver of a blue Toyota Hilux truck was driving along the roadway, when it is alleged that the unidentified male walked across the path of the vehicle and was hit.

The unidentified male sustained head and body injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....