Decomposing Body of Unidentified Male Found in St Catherine

The St Catherine South police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of an unidentified man, whose decomposing body was found along Grange Lane, in the parish.

Reports by the police are that about 5:15 pm, residents stumbled upon the body of the unidentified male, which was seen lying face down along a dirt track, with multiple wounds to his upper body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed, and the body of the male was removed from the scene to the morgue.