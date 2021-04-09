Decomposing Body of Unidentified Male Found in St Catherine

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St Catherine South police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of an unidentified man, whose decomposing body was found along Grange Lane, in the parish.

Reports by the police are that about 5:15 pm, residents stumbled upon the body of the unidentified male, which was seen lying face down along a dirt track, with multiple wounds to his upper body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed, and the body of the male was removed from the scene to the morgue.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....