‘Jigsy’ Shot and Killed in St Catherine

Detectives attached to the St Catherine North Police Division are investigating the shooting death of a man in his community on Wednesday, April 7.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old O’Neil Newman, otherwise called ‘Jigsy’, of Lluidas Vale, St Catherine.

Reports from the Shady Grove police are that about 5:45 pm, Newman was standing in front of a bar having a conversation, when a motor vehicle drove up and one man alighted and brandished a handgun.

The man called out to the now deceased, before he opened fire hitting him multiple times to his upper body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the wounded man transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.