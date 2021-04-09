Unidentified Body Found in Bogwalk, St Catherine

The police in St Catherine have commenced an investigation to get the identity of a man, whose body was discovered in a river at a section of the parish, on Thursday morning, April 8.

The police reported that at about 9:00 am, residents living in the West Prospect area of Bogwalk, raised an alarm after they stumbled upon the male body, which was seen floating in a river in the area.

The scene was visited by the lawmen who removed the body to the morgue, for a post mortem investigation.

The police are now asking members of the public for their assistance to identify the now deceased.

