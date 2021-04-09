Leader of “Fatherless Crew” Murdered in Portmore, St Catherine

The Portmore police have confirmed that a man who is said to have been involved in the underworld as the leader of the Fatherless Crew, was shot and killed in Portmore, St Catherine, on Thursday afternoon, April 8.

He has been identified as Kirk Wilson, otherwise called ‘ Doc’s, also of St Catherine.

Reports by the police are that about 2:30 pm, on Thursday, Wilson who operated a Loan business in Waterford, St Catherine, was sitting in his motor car at a section of the town square, when he was approached by two men who traveled to the area on a motorcycle.

The men brandished handguns and opened fire hitting Wilson and another man, before speeding away from the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Wilson and the other man were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and were rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and the other man treated and admitted.