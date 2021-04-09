Music world pays tribute to DMX following his death

Stars of the music world and beyond have begun to pay tribute to DMX following the news that the rapper has died.

The hip-hop icon died earlier today (April 9) after being hospitalised on April 3 for a heart attack as a result of a reported overdose. He remained in intensive care and on life support.

His family confirmed his death in an official statement. The rapper was 50 years old.

T.I. shared a clip of DMX’s 1998 song ‘Slippin’’ on Twitter, captioning it: “Rest In Peace to a cultural icon.

There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today.”

In a statement, DMX’s label home Def Jam said it was “deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl “DMX” Simmons”. “DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world.”

In the statement confirming his death, DMX’s family called him “a warrior who fought till the very end”. “Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever,” they said.

DMX was born in Mount Vernon, New York in 1970 and released his debut album ‘It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot’ in 1998. He went on to release a further seven albums – most recently with 2015’s ‘Redemption Of The Beast’, although the star did not authorise its release.

He was working on a new record and had confirmed it would feature guests including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys and Usher.