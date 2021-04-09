Confession: Purposely injured my boyfriend during sex so his wife would find out

I was riding my boyfriend’s penis too hard on purpose so it would be injured and his wife would know he’s cheating. The goal was to make her want to leave him but she’s at home nursing him and now he’s not talking to me. I wanted to have him for myself but it looks like I poked my own self in the eye. I love him and want to have a baby for him, but he refuses to leave his wife. He says he doesn’t even love her so I don’t know what the point is. I am thinking of a way to get him to talk to me again but I can’t come up with anything. I know in time I will though. As soon as his penis is better, I will be right back on it. I’m not leaving this man. Ever. The sex and money are too good.