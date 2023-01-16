Unidentified Body Found with Gunshot Wounds in Portmore Gully

The Portmore police in St Catherine are carrying out a probe into the death of an unidentified male, whose body was discovered with gunshot wounds in a gully, in Bridgeport, Portmore on Sunday morning.

The body which is of dark complexion was discovered clad in a grey and yellow shirt, black shoes and black pants.

Reports by the Bridgeport police are that shortly after 8:00am, residents raised an alarm after they heard loud explosions which sounded like gunshots coming from a section of the community.

The police were summoned and upon arrival the body of the unidentified male was discovered lying in a pool of blood, in a section of the gully.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

