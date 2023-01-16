Armed Robber Fatally Shot During Supermarket Robbery in Westmoreland

Armed Robber Fatally Shot: An alleged gunman was fatally shot by the police and another escaped, following a break-in and robbery at a popular supermarket in Savanna la mar, Westmoreland on Sunday morning.
The dead robber has been identified as 32-year-old Dwight McKenzie of Burnt Savannah district also in Westmoreland.
Reports by the Savanna la mar police is that about 4:00am,on Sunday, a team of officers responded to reports of a break-in at the ‘This One Wholesale and Supermarket’ located along a section of Lewis Street in Savanna la mar.
The lawmen said they responded to the scene but were greeted with gunfire, allegedly from two armed men who were attempting to break into the establishment.
The say they returned the fire and one of the gunmen, who was later identified as McKenzie was shot and killed, while his accomplice escaped.
An illegal firearm with several rounds of ammunition was allegedly taken from the deceased.
The scene was processed and McKenzie’s body was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.