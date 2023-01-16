Another Good Round from Knibbs at Latin America Amateur Golf Championship

Fresh off making the cut for the very first time at the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) (golf) on Friday, Jamaica’s William Knibbs recorded a solid third round of two over par 74 for a three-day total of five over par 221 (73, 74, 74) on Saturday at the Grand Reserve Golf Course in Puerto. This is Knibbs’ third time competing at the championships.
He had a clean score sheet, paring the first 12 holes then getting a birdie on hole number 13 to pull back one shot but posted a double bogey on number 14 and a bogey on the 15th hole. He cleaned up after that with paring the next three holes – 16 to 18 and totaling five over par for the three rounds.
Knibbs thinks that his score could have been better after having several missed putts in the round, “today was another solid day, two over. I would say that this was by far my best ball striking day of the week. I hit very good putts all day, just narrowly was burning the edges so I just missed them by the finest of margins. I like where I am heading going into the last day and I think that maybe tomorrow (Sunday) is the day when I put everything together to get a number under par.”
Jamaica’s other competitor in the championship, Justin Burrowes did not make the cut for the first time in four appearances. He posted 10 over par 154 for the first two days which was outside the cutline of top fifty golfers or three over par at the end of the second round.
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Argentina was the new leader at the end of the third round with a whopping 18 under par 198 after posting scores of four under par 68, five under par 67 and nine under 63 on the third day. He is four shots ahead of his nearest rival, Luis Carrera who was the day-two leader. Carrera closed the third round at 14 under par 202 (67,67, 68).
Defending champion Aaron Jarvis of the Cayman Islands is currently tied for 20th position with 5 others with a score of two under par 214 for the three days (72, 70, 72).