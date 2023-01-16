Uncle Fatally Stabbed by Nephew in St Mary Cemetery

A 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed, allegedly by his nephew, in the White Hall Cemetery in St. Mary, on Sunday.
According to reports, the incident occurred at the funeral of the nephew’s daughter.
The deceased has Marvin Watson from Huddersfield in the parish.
According to police, Watson was attending the funeral of his nephew’s daughter at 4:00 p.m. when they got into an argument.
During the altercation, a knife was used to stab Watson in the chest. He was taken to Port Maria Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.
The nephew fled the scene and is currently being sought by the police.
