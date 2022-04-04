Uncle Charged with Murder of Teenage Nephew

Twenty-two-year-old Courtney Haniford of Morant Housing Scheme, Crofts Hill, Clarendon has been charged with the murder of his teenage nephew.

Thirteen-year-old Omarian Haniford was at home on Sunday, March 27, when his uncle allegedly used a ratchet knife to stab him in the neck. Omarian reportedly ran from the house and collapsed in the yard. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Haniford was taken into custody and was later charged on Thursday, March 31. His court date is not yet finalized.