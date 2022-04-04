13-year-old Aminah Tulloch Missing, from Kingston

13-year-old Aminah Tulloch of Relay Avenue, Kingston 20 who has been missing since Friday, April 01.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Aminah was last seen in Downtown, Kingston. She was wearing a grey blouse, purple tunic and a pair of black shoes with white socks.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aminah Tulloch is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police at 876-923-5468, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.