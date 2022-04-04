Sashina Holmes Missing, from St. Catherine

Thirty-one-year-old Sashina Holmes of Allister Road, Bridgeport, St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, March 02.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the from the Bridgeport police arer that about 10:00 p.m., Holmes was last seen at home wearing a brown blouse, blue skirt and a pair of brown slippers. All efforts to contacts her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aminah Tulloch is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 876-989-8422, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.