Sashina Holmes Missing, from St. Catherine

Thirty-one-year-old Sashina Holmes of Allister Road, Bridgeport, St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, March 02.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the from the Bridgeport police arer that about 10:00 p.m., Holmes was last seen at home wearing a brown blouse, blue skirt and a pair of brown slippers. All efforts to contacts her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aminah Tulloch is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 876-989-8422, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com