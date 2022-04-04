Elderly Man Missing

Seventy-seven-year-old Rudolph Longman, retiree of Woodlawn Avenue,  Kingston 19 has been missing since Friday, April 01.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 10:30 a.m., Rudolph was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. When last seen he was dressed in a blue jeans and a pair of beige shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rudolph Longman is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at (876) 924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Rudolph Longman was made available at the time of this publication.

