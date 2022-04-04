17-year-old Reyanna Howell Missing, from St. Catherine

Seventeen-year-old Reyanna Howell, student of Greater Portmore, St. Catherine has been missing since Friday, April 1.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, sports a natural hairstyle and about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Howell left home for school and has not been heard from since. She was last dressed in gold blouse, burgundy skirt, black socks and black shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Reyana Howell is asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-0623, police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

