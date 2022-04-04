Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Trelawny

One man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident along the Samuel Prospect main road in the parish, on Saturday, April 2.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Chevaughn Adrian, of a Carey Park address, also in Trelawny.

Reports by the Falmouth police are that about 5:00 am, on Saturday, Adrian was driving his motorcycle along a section of the Samuel Prospect main road, when he lost control of the bike and crashed into a utility pole.

He was assisted to the Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.