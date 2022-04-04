Double Murder at Big Bridge in Westmoreland

Two men who are said to be relatives, were shot and killed at a bar in Big Bridge, Westmoreland, on Friday night, April 1.

The dead men have been identified as 35-year-old Henry Thompson, and his younger cousin 24-year-old Jemario Fenton, both labourers of Big Bridge in Westmoreland.

Reports by the Little London police are that about 9:15 pm, Fenton and Thompson were at a bar in Big Bridge community, when two men traveling on motorcycles drove to the location.

The men brandished handguns and opened fire hitting both men multiple times before escaping on the motorcycles.

Following the shooting, the police were summoned and upon arrival, both victims who were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.