Curfew Imposed in the Zone of Special Operations – Mount Salem

A curfew has been imposed in the Zone of Special Operations in Mount Salem, St. James. The curfew began at 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 1 and will remain in effect until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, April 3. The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Mount Salem Main Road.

WEST: Along Barnett View Drive, Catherine Drive and Jarrett Terrace.

SOUTH: Along Mount Salem Gully.

EAST: Along Catherine Drive, Catherine Mount

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.