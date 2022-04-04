Eight-Year-Old Succumbed to Injuries Sustained in Fatal Accident

The Bridgeport Police are reporting that an eight-year-old Bridgeport Primary student Dilshan McLean of Caymanas Estate, Spanish Town in St. Catherine who was involved in an accident outside of his school on Friday, April 01 has succumbed to his injuries.

Reports from the police are that about 1:50 p.m., a Toyota Hiace motor truck was travelling along Germaine Road in a northerly direction and heading towards the Southborough round-a-bout. Upon reaching the vicinity of the school, it is alleged that Dilshan and a female student walked into the road as the vehicle was approaching which hit both of them. Both students suffered serious injuries and were assisted to hospital where Dilshan died whilst undergoing treatment. The female was treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Toyota Hiace motor truck was warned for prosecution.

Investigations continue.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com