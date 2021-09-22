Trending now
UIC President Among Several Arrested at Protest
Old Harbour Tax Office To Close September 1-3
Old Harbour Tax Office To Close September 1-3
SRC Recommends Formulas For Product Development
SRC Recommends Formulas For Product Development
Role Of Municipal Corporations Underscored
Role Of Municipal Corporations Underscored

UIC President Among Several Arrested at Protest

President of the United Independent Congress Joseph Patterson was among a group of persons arrested by police this morning at an anti-COVID-19 vaccination protest in downtown Kingston.

The United Independent Congress was responsible for organizing the demonstration.

A number of people gathered outside The Ward Theatre this morning for a planned march to Gordon House. The police urged demonstrators to disperse before the march began since the march had not been granted a permit.

Despite police warnings that the planned march on to Gordon House would be in violation of the Disaster Risk Management Act, protestors proceeded with the march. They were protesting against forced COVID-19 vaccinations, regardless of the fact that the Jamaican government had not issued such a mandate. The Protesters also demanded the resignation of all 63 members of parliament.

The police moved in after nearly two hours of marching in Central Kingston, and Patterson was arrested along with a number of demonstrators.

The detainees are currently being processed.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

Related Posts

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com