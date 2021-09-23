COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 22, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 435 81,394 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 227 46,290 Males 182 35,069 Under Investigation 26 35 AGE RANGE 2 days to 95 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES Clarendon 36 4,289 Hanover 2 2,675 Kingston & St. Andrew 120 20,206 Manchester 36 5,580 Portland 16 2,205 St. Ann 18 6,047 St. Catherine 95 14,742 St. Elizabeth 58 3,728 St. James 26 8,069 St. Mary 1 2,580 St. Thomas 19 3,393 Trelawny 3 3,043 Westmoreland 5 4,837 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 411 12 12 435 Cumulative POSITIVES 71,575 6,086 3,733 81,394 NEGATIVE today 934 All negatives are included in PCR tests 597 1,531 Cumulative NEGATIVES 331,234 177,819 509,053 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1,345 12 609 1,966 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 402,809 6,086 181,552 590,447 Positivity Rate[1] 31.2% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 6* 1,809 Coincidental Deaths 1 178 Deaths under investigation 10 291 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 187 51,544 Active Cases 27,480 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 4 Number in Home Quarantine 38,442 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalized 670 Patients Moderately Ill 137 Patients Severely Ill 97 Patients Critically Ill 50 NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION State Facilities 8 Step Down Facilities 0 Home 26,778 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,061 Imported 0 1,225 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,551 Under Investigation 435 73,321 Workplace Cluster 0 236 *COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (August 24-September 20, 2021) A 27-year-old female from St. Elizabeth

A 35- year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew

A 47- year –old female from Manchester

A 59-year-old female from St. Elizabeth

A 67-year-old female from Manchester

A 76-year-old male from St. Catherine [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

SOURCE: JIS news