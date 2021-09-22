My Husband Keeps Masturbating to Gay Porn

Trending now
Old Harbour Tax Office To Close September 1-3
SRC Recommends Formulas For Product Development
Dear McKoy: Recently, my husband has been watching a lot of gay porn and masturbating. In most cases, he prefers to do that than to have sex with me. I feel bad because I don’t know if I’m not a good wife, or if my vagina isn’t pleasing him anymore. I’ve tried to talk to him but he brushes me off and says lots of men enjoy this kind of thing so I shouldn’t worry. It’s hard not to worry when your man prefers to watch other men have sex than to see you naked. We have a 4-year-old son and I want to make it work for his sake, but my husband seems nonchalant. What do I do?

 

B.R.

 

Dear B.R.: If you are unhappy, you should leave amicably. It makes no sense to be the only one who wants something. If he refuses to try, I suggest you leave and seek therapy if needed to cope with this. Please understand that his behavior has nothing to do with you so don’t take it personally. Best wishes. Please send an update.

 

