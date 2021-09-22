Three Shot Dead, Three Wounded in Enfield, St Mary

Three people were shot dead and three wounded, after gunmen launched an attack in Enfield, St Mary on Wednesday morning.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said three people died in the incident, but no other details were given.

According to reports, gunmen invaded a part of the community and opened fire shortly after 11 a.m.

The scene is currently being processed by detectives.

More information on this developing story will be released as it becomes available.