UHWI Has Competitive Edge in Operations

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has a “competitive edge” in its operations with the latest technology, according to Medical Chief of Staff and Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr. Carl Bruce.
Dr. Bruce said the 18 Philips IntelliSpace monitors, donated to the hospital by the CHASE Fund and the Masonic Homes, valued at $25 million, have multi-measurement modules, and can interface with patients while performing other functions.
“The system has many elevated alarms and appear clearly for the physicians to examine without fatigue. These devices give UHWI the advanced capability needed, and once more allow us to provide the highest possible patient care at this hospital,” he noted at the recent handover of the machines at the hospital in St. Andrew.
Dr. Bruce explained that the monitors can pick up low saturation, low blood pressure, a change in the patient’s respiratory status, and even abnormal rhythm of their electrocardiogram (ECG), by providing a beep to alert the medical personnel.
He also said they can diagnose, early, some of the problems that the patients may experience while they are in the hospital.
For his part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CHASE Fund, W. Billy Heaven, said the agency has provided funding of $336.6 million to the UHWI, and is seeking to ensure that the health needs related to the healthcare of beneficiaries and communities are sustainable.
“Our investments at the University Hospital of the West Indies fill a very critical need in its development as a premier training institution, and they demonstrate the commitment of the CHASE Fund to the delivery of high-quality healthcare across Jamaica,” he said.
The hospital currently provides critical care, which includes Accident and Emergency, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and Coronary Care Unit (CCU) Services.
There is also Specialist Care, consisting of Cardiac and complex neurosurgical procedures.